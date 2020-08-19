While the number of remote workers has been increasing, Zoom has surged as a huge number of people across the world. The company announced that it has opened a data center in Singapore, diversifying its network and expanding into South-east Asia for the first time.

New hires for the facility

With the opening of The Singapore data center, the company reaches its total to 18 sites globally. More than 400 schools now use the platform in the city-state where free user sign-ups increased 65-fold from January to April. The company has been working with Singapore’s Economic Development Board in setting up the new data center.

Zoom plans to hire an unspecified number of engineers and sales staff and offer new services such as Zoom Phone to scale the business in the region, according to Abe Smith, Zoom’s head of international, said, during a virtual briefing on Tuesday. Zoom Phone is available in 25 more countries.

Because of the security concerns, Google and some big global companies banned Zoom for its employees. In June, Cybersecurity researchers from Cisco Talos have discovered two vulnerabilities in the Zoom video-conferencing application that could allow a malicious user to execute arbitrary code on victims’ machines. In April, It was confirmed by researcher Matthew Hickey and was demonstrated by Mohamed Baset that the Zoom video conferencing software for Windows is open to a classic ‘UNC path injection’ vulnerability.