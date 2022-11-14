According to the report, companies are creating new OSS communities, which is compelling other organizations to start OSPOs to coordinate OSS strategies.

Developers used the Hashicorp Configuration Language, Shell, and Go programming languages heavily in 2022, which indicates that infrastructure as code practices are increasingly being adopted.

In 2022, more than 20.5 million new people joined GitHub from almost every corner of the world.

GitHub published the latest version of its annual Octoverse report, which started 10 years ago. According to the report, in 2022, 94 million developers of GitHub made 413 million contributions to open-source projects. The report also revealed that 90% of companies are using open-source solutions and more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies are using GitHub.

The report also showed that developers are using the Hashicorp Configuration Language (HCL), Shell, and Go programming languages during the last year, which shows that infrastructure as code practices are being more popular across projects on GitHub. HCL became the fastest-growing language on GitHub in 2022.

GitHub also stated that some open-source projects are being supported by large companies, and these investments reflect its importance. Companies are also creating new communities for open-source projects, compelling other organizations to start open-source program offices (OSPO) to coordinate OSS strategies. This approach is encouraging people to contribute to open-source. GitHub estimates that over 30% of Fortune 100 companies now have OSPOs.

The report also says that 50% of first-time contributors prefer working on commercially backed projects, which also shows the importance of commercially backed open-source projects in growing the broader ecosystem and brand recognition.

In 2022, more than 90 million people used GitHub. 94 million developers represent a 27% year-over-year growth. In 2022 alone, 20.5 million new developers joined the platform. Also, more than 85.7 million new repositories represent 20% year-over-year growth increasing the total contributions to all projects to over 3.5 billion. Also, more than 227 million pull requests merged, 31 million issues closed, and 263 automated jobs run on GitHub Actions every month. In 2022, India has the biggest developer population growth.