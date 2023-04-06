Google’s upcoming web browser, Chrome 113, which is currently in beta state, will be delivering WebGPU support.

that allows developers to access the resources of the system; compared to WebGL, it is way more capable. The WebGPU API already receiving support from WebGL’s libraries; Babylon.js already has full support for it, and PlayCanvas has initial support.

Even though web browsers have been vastly improved in the last ten years, we can’t utilize the powerful hardware efficiently. Our GPUs have received an incredible amount of performance uplift during that time, but web browsers’ access to their capabilities is still very limited. And WebGPU is here to overcome this problem.

Better access to GPU resources

Google has announced that WebGPU is being implemented in the upcoming Chrome version; 113. Chrome 113 is currently in the beta phase and will be released in the second quarter of this year. WebGPU is an API that allows web browsers to utilize the GPU on the system as WebGL does. However, it is much more capable; Google compares its capabilities to Direct3D 12, Metal, and Vulkan.

« Unlike the WebGL family of APIs, WebGPU offers access to more advanced GPU features and provides first-class support for general computations on the GPU. The API is designed with the web platform in mind, featuring an idiomatic JavaScript API, integration with promises, support for importing videos, and a polished developer experience with great error messages. »

The initial versions of the WebGPU support will serve as a building block for future improvements; Google encourages the developers to request additional features on the GitHub page. Those future improvements include deeper access to shader cores for better machine learning optimizations and a better overall experience for WebGPU Shading Language (WGSL).

Babylon.js has full support already

Many widely used WebGL libraries are already implementing WebGPU support, and some of them have already been completed. This means that using WebGPU may only require making a single line change. Here is the current status of the popular WebGL libraries:

Babylon.js has full WebGPU support already

PlayCanvas announced initial WebGPU support

TensorFlow.js supports WebGPU-optimized versions of most operators

Three.js WebGPU support is underway

You can follow the links for additional information about WebGPU:

W3C specifications for WebGPU and WGSL

WebGPU samples

Information about GPU compute