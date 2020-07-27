Cloudflare now offers a serverless platform for developers with flexibility, performance, security, ease of use, and pricing. It allows developers to run complicated computing workloads across the Cloudflare network. Cloudflare Workers Unbound opens Cloudflare Worker with more than 20,000 developers, to even more use cases, allowing developers to access the power of edge computing. Cloudflare Workers is now known as Cloudflare Workers Bundled, with its radically simple pricing for basic workloads.

Limitless: Developers can run heavy workloads without having to worry about overly restrictive CPU constraints and pay only for what they use.

Cost-Effective: For the same workload, Cloudflare Workers Unbound can be 75 percent less expensive than AWS Lambda, 24 percent less expensive than Microsoft Azure Functions, and 52 percent less expensive than Google Cloud Functions.

No Hidden Fees: Developers don’t pay for hidden extras like API gateway or DNS request fees.

No Cold Starts: Cloudflare Workers Unbound is the first serverless platform to offer out of the box support for 0 nanosecond cold start times, compared with cold starts on other platforms that can take seconds and add unpredictable variability.

Unthrottled CPU: Other serverless platforms throttle CPU, resulting in workloads that take longer. The efficiency of the Cloudflare Workers isolates architecture lets Cloudflare run CPUs unthrottled so users can get more done per second of compute time.

Fast Globally: Workloads run across the Cloudflare network, spanning more than 200 cities in more than 100 countries, reducing average network latency for users everywhere in the world.

Instant Updates: Developers can update their code and have it live globally in 15 seconds, compared with the minutes it can take to update on other serverless platforms.

Broad Language Support: Developers can write code in the languages they know and love, including JavaScript, C, C++, Python, Go, Rust, Scala, Kotlin, and even COBOL.

Automatic Scaling: Cloudflare Workers Unbound automatically scale to meet demand without developers needing to worry about spinning up new instances.

Robust Debugging Tools: Developers can achieve more productivity with new tools to simplify debugging and diagnosing problems.