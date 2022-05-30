Cloudian‘s HyperStore object storage platform is integrated and validated to work with Microsoft SQL Server 2022. With the integration, Microsoft SQL Server 2022 will allow its customers to benefit from public cloud-like scalability and flexibility Cloudian brings to users’ own data centers. The company was invited to participate in Microsoft’s Early Adopter Program.

Native S3 compatibility

After conducting validation testing to ensure seamless integration, Cloudian became a part of the newly announced Microsoft SQL Server public preview. With fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, and security features, Cloudian’s HyperStore solution allows organizations to run SQL data analytics applications on-premises to gain greater insights. The solution also offers advanced metadata tagging, enabling faster data searches and facilitating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics applications.

By combining HyperStore and Microsoft SQL Server, the creation and deployment of analytical queries for complex applications in cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, risk management, and many other areas. It addresses three main use cases:

Staging files for loading.

Storing database backups.

Enabling federated queries using data stored with HyperStore.

Jon Toor, chief marketing officer of Cloudian said,

« Today’s announcement again highlights Cloudian’s leadership in hybrid cloud data management. We were honored that Microsoft invited us to participate in its Early Adopter Program and now look forward to helping more customers leverage the combined solution to extract greater value and insights from their on-prem data. »