Creator of cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, Cockroach Labs announced CockroachDB 22.2. The new version offers new functionality to increase developer and operator efficiency and simplify the architecture of data-intensive applications, making it easier for teams to migrate off legacy technology. It handles more business logic to make developers’ and operators’ daily life easier.

User-Defined Functions

CockroachDB 22.2 introduces highly-anticipated User-Defined Functions, which focus on improving development efficiency, reducing application complexity, and streamlining database migrations. UDFs, now in preview, extends CockroachDB’s PostgreSQL compatibility. It also enables more straightforward migrations of legacy workloads with functions to CockroachDB, enabling organizations to modernize their applications.

The new feature also provides the groundwork for a new category of capabilities called CockroachDB Distributed Functions. It provides compatibility with PostgreSQL functions and is architected to support distributed, horizontally scalable applications. Cockroach Labs has released several updates that further automate and simplify database operations. These new capabilities let CockroachDB customers:

Streamline Application Development Migrate more easily from Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server – the company’s Schema Conversion Tool now supports migration from these databases in addition to PostgreSQL Connect to CockroachDB with a REST API using new support for PostgREST Connect to CockroachDB with a GraphQL API using new support for Hasura Execute fast text search and fuzzy matches with trigram indexes, a popular Postgres extension Set an expiration timeline for data with Time-to-Live (TTL), a popular feature typically found in NoSQL databases

Move Data Between Systems More Efficiently Simplify event-driven applications and data analytics pipelines with Change Data Capture (CDC) Transformations, which allow developers to run queries on CDC feeds to extract only the data they need and transform the data upfront before streaming to other systems

Improve Performance Without Downtime and Without Being a Database Expert Optimize and troubleshoot workload performance with Intelligent Insights, a new end-to-end monitoring experience that provides actionable fixes from the UI, which developers can apply with a single click in production without downtime Test adding and dropping indexes without impacting live query performance with Invisible Indexes

Protect Data From Outages and Disasters Ensure good performance in the face of cloud region outages with secondary regions, which let operators specify which region their data fails over to in multi-region clusters Test and validate backup and restore more easily

Satisfy Enterprise Security and Compliance Best Practices Secure cloud clusters with private IPs and controls on where data is allowed to be sent externally Centralized authentication to clusters with SSO from enterprise identity and access managers Audit logs from database-level behavior in the web console



Nate Stewart, Chief Product Officer at Cockroach Labs said,

« By partnering closely with our customers as they build scalable, resilient, and low-latency applications, we’ve put together a release that is a leap forward in CockroachDB’s capabilities. CockroachDB 22.2 streamlines application development, helps developers quickly troubleshoot performance issues at any scale, and significantly brings down the cost of powering event-driven architectures. »