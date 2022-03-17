DigitalOcean announced the acquisition of the CSS-Tricks website. It is a learning site that includes 6,500 articles, videos, guides, and other content related to frontend development. With the new acquisition, DigitalOcean aims to broaden and complement its library of content, furthering DigitalOcean’s reach with both frontend and full-stack developers, and supporting the company’s community strategy.

Community and education

After the acquisition, CSS-Tricks will continue to operate as a standalone site and CSS-Tricks founder Chris Coyier will support CSS-Tricks in an advisory capacity. The company has 6,000 developer tutorials and approximately 30,000 community-generated questions & answers, hosting of community-focused events, and

The company is aiming to allow users to create impactful applications with these free resources. The company stated that CSS-Tricks is also sharing the same passion for the developer community. CSS-Tricks will remain as a standalone site and all content will continue to be free and open to anyone. DigitalOcean will continue to publish new frontend content on CSS-Tricks and is excited to support both existing and new contributors to CSS-Tricks through our Write for DOnations program. The program compensates authors for their contributions and enables them to choose a tech-focused charity or nonprofit to receive a donation from DigitalOcean. Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean said,

« Finally, I want to thank Chris and the CSS-Tricks authors and readers for their collaboration and support as we transition CSS-Tricks to DigitalOcean management. We look forward to continuing to serve the CSS-Tricks community for many years to come. »