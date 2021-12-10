cPanel announced the release of a new version of its powerful and easy-to-use tool that comes with WHM/cPanel, EasyApache 4. EasyApache 4 allows admins to update and configure Apache webservers. The latest release comes with PHP 8.1 and Libcurl 7.80.0.
What’s new?
ea-apache2-config
ZC-9503: Have 009 hook find users set to no-longer-installed PHP versions and set them to inherit.
ea-modsec-sdbm-util
ZC-9078: Fix ea-modsec-sdbm-util malloc issues on Ubuntu.
ea-nginx
ZC-9527: set USER_ID for server block if uid given && not zero.
ea-profiles-cpanel
EA-10325: Remove PHP 7.3 from allphp, allphp-opcache, default, and mpm_itk worker profiles.
libcurl
EA-10274: Update libcurl from to 7.80.0, drop 7.79.1.
Erdem Yasar is a news editor at Cloud7 News. Erdem started his career by writing video game reviews in 2007 for PC World magazine while he was studying computer engineering. In the following years, he focused on software development with various programming languages. After his graduation, he continued to work as an editor for several major tech-related websites and magazines. During the 2010s, Erdem Yasar shifted his focus to cloud computing, hosting, and data centers as they were becoming more popular topics in the tech industry. Erdem Yasar also worked with various industry-leading tech companies as a content creator by writing blog posts and other articles. Prior to his role at Cloud7 News, Erdem was the managing editor of T3 Magazine.
