Website builder for WordPress, Elementor announced that announced a strategic acquisition of Strattic, a static and Jamstack hosting solution for fast, reliable, high-performing, and secure WordPress websites. Elementor, founded in 2016, powers approximately 7.4% of all websites. The acquisition came shortly after the launch of Elementor Cloud Website, a new cloud offering that includes a drag-and-drop builder and WordPress web hosting in a unified service.

Static rendering technology

With the acquisition, the company will leverage Strattic’s static rendering technology to expand its hosting capabilities. It will also focus on solutions to meet the needs of millions of WordPress users.

Strattic’s approach converts WordPress sites to a static and headless Jamstack architecture including HTML, CSS, and JS files, delivered fully. It is also delivered with a global CDN for better speed, security, reliability, and scalability. This approach allows Strattic to solve the challenges including managing and securing WordPress websites.

By combining two solutions, the duo will allow Web Creators to benefit from an all-in-one platform for building, publishing, and running stable and reliable, high-performance, secure websites, at scale. The combination will also offer the tools needed to succeed in facilitating Elementor’s ongoing growth plans. Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor said,

« Strattic’s technology, reputation, talent, and established market position as the leader of static hosting technology in the WordPress space will allow us to offer the benefits of static hosting to our entire user base, while also providing a platform for hosting high performance large-scale websites, all in a single offering. This acquisition means our creators’ websites will always scale for traffic and perform under load, with no need to provision servers ahead of a big campaign. This acquisition supports our vision to empower the world’s Web Creators. I am excited to welcome our new colleagues and customers, and look forward to continuing to grow Elementor’s product offering in the future. »