Envato Studio and Twenty20 are shutting down due to the business decisions of Envato company.

Envato Studio had provided thousands of jobs for developers and designers; which are focused on creating WordPress websites.

websites. Envato Studio will be completely shut down in the next month, but Studio support service will be available for one more year.

Envato confirmed that the freelancer marketplace Envato Studio, and the stock photo marketplace Twenty20 will be no longer in use and both platforms will be closed very soon. The users will be able to access Twenty20 by end of July 2022, and Envato Studio by end of August 2022.

Business direction to focus more on the creative industries

The news comes after Envato published its business direction to focus more on the creative industries. In their statement, the company said that decision was very hard to make. However, it is the result of the company’s desire to concentrate on the products that will bring it more creative success.

230,000 jobs have been completed on Envato Studio since it is founded in 2014. Envato Studio providers have created their profiles for their profession on creative projects, everything from logo design to WordPress customization. Key dates for the Envato Studio Shutdown;

Last day to purchase a Studio service: 17th July 2022

Last day for Jobs to be finalized: 21st August 2022

Last day to be able to login to the Studio account: 21st August 2022

Last day to contact Studio Support: 21st August 2023

Twenty20 maintains a library of over 50 million crowd-sourced photos according to its website. The website users have been encouraged to download any purchased photos before July 31st, 2022, and continue their creative journey with curated photos from independent photographers with an Envato Elements subscription. After the end of July, the Twenty20 website will not be accessible. In case of any current Twenty20 subscriptions that continue after July 31st will be issued a pro-rata refund via the existing payment method. For the FAQs and timelines, Envato Studio and Twenty20 websites can be visited.