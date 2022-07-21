Epic Games joins the Open 3D Foundation as a premier member joining the likes of Adobe, AWS, Intel, Microsoft, and others.

Epic Games will support the foundation’s strategic direction and curation of 3D visualization and simulation projects.

The Open 3D Foundation is a fast-growing platform, since its foundation, it added 25 well-known members.

The video game and software developer, Epic Games will be joining the Open 3D Foundation‘s premier member program. Other premier member companies of the foundation are Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Intel, LightSpeed ​​Studios, Microsoft, and Niantic.

O3D Foundation welcomes Epic Games

By joining the Open 3D Foundation, Epic Games, the developer of Unreal Engine will deliver its experience to the organization. The Unreal Engine is a game engine that is commercially available in the market currently. It powers Epic Game’s internally developed video games, such as Fortnite and the Unreal, Gears of War, and Infinity Blade series. In 2014, Unreal Engine was named the “most successful videogame engine” by Guinness World Records.

Marc Petit, VP of Unreal Engine Ecosystem at Epic Games, will take place on the O3DF’s Governing Board. In this role, he will support the foundation’s strategic direction and curation of 3D visualization and simulation projects by sharing Epic Games’ knowledge of over 30 years in the industry. Upon the announcement, Marc Petit stated;

« The metaverse will require companies to work together to advance open standards and open-source tools, and we believe the Open 3D Foundation will play an important role in this journey. With shared standards for interoperability, we’re giving creators more freedom and flexibility to build interactive 3D content using the tools they’re most comfortable with, and to bring those amazing experiences to life in Unreal Engine and across other 3D engines.»

The Open 3D Foundation stated that this year marks its first anniversary. It is a fast-expanding community since it was founded in July 2021. So far 25 member companies joined the foundation. The O3D Engine community is very dynamic, reaching up to two million line changes and 350-450 commits monthly from 60-100 authors across 41 repositories.