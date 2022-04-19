The open-source Git project announced the release of Git 2.36. The latest release comes with a new feature, –remerge-diff option which is powered by ort. In the latest release, –remerge-diff takes a different approach from the previous release. –remerge-diff no longer shows the diffs between the merge resolution and each parent simultaneously, instead it shows the diff between the file with merge conflicts and the resolution.

Flexible fsync configuration

Git 2.36 comes with a more flexible set of configuration options to tune how and when Git will explicitly fsync lots of different kinds of files, not just if it fsyncs loose objects. At the heart of this feature, there are two configuration variables, core.fsync and core.fsyncMethod.

It also allows users to tune how Git ensures the durability of components included in the core.fsync configuration by setting the core.fsyncMethod to either fsync or writeout-only, which schedules the written data for flushing, though does not guarantee that metadata like directory entries are updated as part of the flush operation.

In Git 2.35.2, the team changed its behavior to prevent users from executing git commands in a repository owned by a different user than the current one. Now the safe.directory option now interprets the value * to consider all Git repositories as safe, regardless of their owner. It can be set in the –global config to opt-out of the new behavior.