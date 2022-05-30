GitHub is preparing to celebrate the Class of 2022 graduation. GitHub Graduation 2022 will be the first in-person event after the pandemic. The in-person events will take place in New Delhi, India on June 4th and Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 10th. The virtual GitHub graduation event is scheduled for June 11.

7,500 attendees

GitHub stated that they are eager to host 10,000 participants but currently expecting around 7,500 attendees. Last year, it was 6,795. Students from approximately 100 countries will participate in the event. During the event, Campus Experts from around the world share their favorite projects, moments, advice for the future, and more.

📣 We’re having GitHub Graduation 2022 in person 📣 Save the date and the place ⤵️

🇮🇳 New Delhi, India – June 4th

🇧🇷 São Paulo, Brazil – June 10th Don’t miss the chance to participate in our first GitHub Graduation IRL Events! Apply here ➡️ https://t.co/DmwjrwmjFe pic.twitter.com/Fn0cuD2hIg — GitHub Education (@GitHubEducation) May 18, 2022

Verified students with the GitHub Student Developer Pack who are identified as a graduate in 2022 will be able to qualify for the graduation. GitHub also asked students to record a video, or write a message, to share their stories.