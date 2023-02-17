Copilot’s $19 per month enterprise version, Copilot for Business, is no longer in the beta phase and is now available for every organization.

GitHub Copilot works with VPNs, including with self-signed certificates, enabling users to use it in any environment.

GitHub stated that at the end of the beta phase, more than 400 organizations were already using GitHub Copilot.

GitHub officially announced that Copilot for Business is now available for every developer, team, organization, and enterprise. GitHub also stated that more than 400 organizations are already using GitHub’s popular AI developer tool. The company also introduced a more advanced OpenAI model along with new capabilities to improve Copilot.

Since its release, more than one million people have tried GitHub Copilot and GitHub claims that it helps developers code up to 55% faster. GitHub Copilot for Business was initially announced in December with a beta release. Now, after a short beta phase, Copilot for business has become available for everyone with additional organizations-wide policy management and privacy features. Some of the new capabilities of Copilot for Business are:

A more powerful AI model: New modeling algorithms improve the quality of code suggestions.

New modeling algorithms improve the quality of code suggestions. AI-based security vulnerability filtering: GitHub Copilot automatically blocks common insecure code suggestions by targeting issues such as hardcoded credentials, SQL injections, and path injections.

GitHub Copilot automatically blocks common insecure code suggestions by targeting issues such as hardcoded credentials, SQL injections, and path injections. VPN proxy support: GitHub Copilot works with VPNs, including with self-signed certificates, so developers can use it in any working environment.

GitHub Copilot works with VPNs, including with self-signed certificates, so developers can use it in any working environment. Simple sign-up: Any company can quickly purchase Copilot for Business licenses online, and easily assign seats, even if they don’t use the GitHub platform for their source code.

GitHub said,

« This rate of success has enormous potential for developers and companies alike, just imagine the benefits of putting GitHub Copilot in the hands of 100-, 1,000-, or even 10,000-person development teams. For an organization, developers fixing bugs faster means your product and supply chain is more secure. Developers manually writing less boilerplate over and over again means your teams are more productive and focused. Developers being able to learn and onboard new technologies means they can deliver better solutions for your customers. »