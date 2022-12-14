GitHub Copilot for Business is officially here to help organizations in coding for $19 USD per user per month.

GitHub Copilot for Business comes with simple license management, organization-wide policy controls, and privacy.

Developers are using GitHub Copilot to build software faster, stay in the flow longer, and solve problems in new ways.

GitHub‘s Copilot for Businesses is bringing the Copilot experience to organizations with simple license management, organization-wide policy controls, and privacy. Copilot for Business costs $19 per user per month. GitHub claims that Copilot synthesizes up to 40% of code and helps people code 55% faster.

Better developer experience

GitHub is bringing Copilot to organizations of all sizes. It helps businesses with improving admin control, improving the developer experience with the power of AI, increasing productivity and satisfaction, and accelerating innovation.

The power of AI. Millions of developers have already used GitHub Copilot to build software faster, stay in the flow longer, and solve problems in new ways—all right from their editor of choice.

Simple license management. Administrators can enable GitHub Copilot for their teams and select which organizations, teams, and developers receive licenses.

Organization-wide policy management. You can easily set policy controls to enforce user settings for public code matching on behalf of your organization.

Your code is safe with us. With Copilot for Business, we won’t retain code snippets, store, or share your code regardless if the data is from public repositories, private repositories, non-GitHub repositories, or local files.

GitHub Copilot is being used by millions of developers every day. Since its launch, it helped more than a million developers. Copilot, an AI pair programmer, helps developers code faster by drawing context from natural language comments and code snippets to suggest individual lines and whole functions instantly. Developers are already using GitHub Copilot to:

Build faster. Developers today are expected to build, secure, and maintain software at an unprecedented scale, and, do it as fast as possible. That’s where GitHub Copilot comes in. Developers using GitHub Copilot build 55% faster.

Focus longer. A big reason we built GitHub Copilot is to make it easier to focus on coding by removing the need to search the internet for answers or look through documentation. We’re already seeing this in action, too.

Solve problems in new ways. One of the biggest friction points when writing code is looking for new ways to solve problems. By offering a number of suggestions during your workflow, GitHub Copilot makes it easy to cycle through different potential solutions and test to see which one works best, or gives you a new idea.

Speed up testing. Everyone knows testing your code is important, but not everyone spends the time writing the tests they need to make their code better. With GitHub Copilot, any developer can get basic unit tests and more complex integration tests as simple suggestions.