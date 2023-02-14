GitHub is reducing its workforce by approximately 10% through the end of the fiscal year 2023 while GitLab is reducing by 7%.

GitHub is also closing its physical offices due to very low utilization rates in its offices with the remote-first culture.

The company will continue its hiring freeze and make internal changes to protect the short-term health of its business.

The Microsoft-owned company, GitHub joined the 2023 trend for mass layoffs. GitHub is laying off approximately 10% of its 3,000 employees, which means that hundreds of individuals will lose their jobs. GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke made the announcement with an email he sent to employees.

Fully remote

In the email, Dohmke also stated that the company is closing all of its physical offices and will operate remotely due to very low utilization rates in its offices, which won’t be a huge change for most of its employees since most of them were already working from home. He also pinpointed that the company now helps 100 million developers and most of them are using Copilot, which makes it one of the most successful launches.

Along with a hiring pause, the company will also be laying off hundreds of employees during the fiscal year 2023, some of them are effective immediately and some will be announced later. GitHub didn’t clarify the parting gifts that will be offered to its soon-to-be ex-employees but it is expected to include transition compensation, an extension of health care, and other transition benefits. GitLab is also reducing its workforce by 7% due to the macroeconomic situation. Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub said,

« Although our entire leadership team has carefully deliberated this step and come to agreement, ultimately, as CEO the decision is mine. I recognize this will be difficult on you all, and we will approach this period with the utmost respect for every Hubber. We will speak with impacted Hubbers so that they understand the transition compensation and COBRA/COBRA equivalent (outside the US) that will be provided. Career transition services assistance benefits will also be offered. Additionally, we have been working to improve our operational efficiency and scale as a business. One of our decisions is to move toward a fully remote GitHub. We are seeing very low utilization rates in our offices around the world, and this decision is a testament to the success of our long-standing remote-first culture. We are not vacating offices immediately, but will move to close all of our offices as their leases end or as we are operationally able to do so. We will share more workplace details and transition plans with you as they are finalized. »