GitHub announced the launch of a technical preview of GitHub Copilot, an AI pair programmer. It aims to help users to write better codes by drawing context from the code and suggesting whole lines or entire functions.

AI pair programmer

GitHub’s new solution also provides alternative ways to solve problems, write tests, and explore new APIs. GitHub Copilot is also capable of adapting to the way the code is being written. It is developed in collaboration with OpenAI and powered by OpenAI Codex. Copilot works with various sets of frameworks and languages. According to the announcement, the technical preview does especially well for Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, and Go.

GitHub also stated that it is more than auto-complete. It is designed to get smarter at producing safe and effective code as developers use it. Copilot is also capable of converting a comment that describes the logic wanted to the code. Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub said,

“Today, we are launching a technical preview of GitHub Copilot, a new AI pair programmer that helps you write better code. GitHub Copilot draws context from the code you’re working on, suggesting whole lines or entire functions. It helps you quickly discover alternative ways to solve problems, write tests, and explore new APIs without having to tediously tailor a search for answers on the internet. As you type, it adapts to the way you write code to help you complete your work faster.”

