GitHub, a platform for software development, has unveiled a brand-new, paid remote internship program.

The program’s objective is to give students practical experience working remotely on assignments throughout their 12-week internships.

According to GitHub, the Octernships initiative is a part of its attempts to create a more diverse and inclusive software industry.

The software development platform GitHub has introduced a brand-new, paid remote internship program. The program’s goal is to provide students experience in working remotely on real-world projects. Interns will work alongside experienced GitHub professionals throughout the 12-week internships. The program is open to people from all backgrounds, but GitHub reports that priority will be given to candidates from underrepresented groups in the tech industry.

Lifting barriers

The Octernships program provides a syllabus, networking opportunities, and mentoring that will help interns in developing their technical and professional abilities. Interns will get the chance to exhibit their work and demonstrate their talents to employers when the program ends.

GitHub reports that it is committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive tech industry, and the Octernships program is part of its efforts to address the barriers that underrepresented groups face in accessing opportunities in technology. The program is set to launch in the summer of 2023, and applications will open later this year.

About the previous internship program, Appwrite CEO, Eldad Fux said:

« We have had a great experience working with the GitHub Octernships pilot program. The intern we selected from the previous year became an Appwrite employee and has consistently exceeded our expectations. The program’s emphasis on real-world projects and evaluation of interns based on their efforts and quality of work allows us to confidently choose the best fit for our team. Overall, we highly recommend this program to other tech companies looking to find top talent with interns. »

How to apply

GitHub Octernships are beginning with students in 10 countries, including Mexico, Nigeria, Colombia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand. Over time, more regions will be included. You must be confirmed on Global Campus, be a contributor on GitHub, and keep an eye out for new projects GitHub posts on Octernships throughout the year in order to apply.