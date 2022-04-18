Russian developers are stating that their GitHub accounts are being suspended. Russian GitHub users stated that the bans began on April 13 and can affect both company and individual accounts. Sberbank Technology, Sberbank AI Lab, and the Alfa Bank Laboratory’s GitHub repositories are disabled and removed from the platform. These companies were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury last week.

My @github account has been suspended without a prior notification. Perhaps because I am ethnically Russian. "GitHub’s vision is to be the home for all developers, no matter where they reside" they said. pic.twitter.com/Viknr4uTTm — Vadim Yanitskiy (@axilirator) April 15, 2022

Private accounts

GitHub is not only suspending company accounts but also dozens of individual accounts are being banned. GitHub sent a mail that confirms that it is related to a U.S.-sanctioned region. The mail includes a link to a form that allows individuals to appeal against the ban by proving that they are not using the service on behalf of a sanctioned entity. The company stated,

« Like any company that does business in the U.S., GitHub may have to restrict users and customers identified as Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) or other denied or blocked parties under U.S. and other applicable sanctions laws, or that may be using GitHub on behalf of blocked parties. At the same time, GitHub’s vision is to be the global platform for developer collaboration, no matter where developers reside. We examine government sanctions thoroughly to be certain that users and customers are not impacted beyond what is required by law. »