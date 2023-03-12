Golem Network is excited to announce the launch of Dapp-runner and Dapp-manager. With these new tools, running and managing decentralized applications on Golem Network is now easier, faster, and no longer requires advanced coding knowledge.

Dapp-runner

Using APIs creates a major obstacle and raises the bar for anyone trying to create any kind of application on the Golem platform. With Dapp-runner, users can run applications on Golem in an easier way and without the need of advanced coding know-how.

Dapp-manager

Many users need to manage several decentralized applications at the same time. For an operator who needs to manage a site that runs many different Dapps, the task is now easier and faster through Dapp-manager.

Przemysław Idzkiewicz, Senior Software Engineer at Golem Network said,

« Dapp-runner provides a way to host your entire application stack in a virtual private network connecting individual Golem containers. Now you can leverage the power of the Golem Network by creating and deploying decentralized applications using an approach similar to tools like Docker Compose. On top of that, we have developed Dapp-manager, to allow you to run multiple instances of Dapp-runner and manage them through a unified command line interface. »

Adrian Pietraszkiewicz, Marketing Director at Golem Network said,

« Dapp-runner and Dapp-manager are two experimental solutions that have been developed to simplify the process of creating and managing decentralized applications. These tools are important steps forward in making the Golem Network more accessible to software developers of all skill levels who are interested in building open-source decentralized solutions. »