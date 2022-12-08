Google has announced that it is bringing continuous scrolling to desktops in English in the U.S. starting on 6 December 2022.

The search results on the desktop load in a continuous scroll instead of dividing into pages and up to six pages can be viewed at once.

The new feature provides more visibility to the sites that did not have enough rank to be on the first page.

More visibility

Google says that its search page loads up to six pages of continuous results before asking you to click a ”See more” button. Now, the search results on the desktop will load in a continuous scroll instead of dividing into pages. The company had taken a similar action for mobile in October last year. On mobile, Google limits continuous scrolling to four pages of search results in one go.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

Previously, Google had a “paged” approach to search results. It means when users scrolled down the search result page and wished to see more results, they had to click on the page number at the bottom. Google states that the current change is available for the first English searches in the US. But concluding by the rollout of the feature on mobile it is likely to see additional markets and languages added over time.

The new feature will provide more visibility to sites that did not have a high rank enough to be on the first page as the majority of people avoids going to the second page or further. The latest change is also similar to social media feeds where new content is continuously loaded by scrolling down a page rather than asking users to click for more posts.

Previously, Google said that continuous scrolling does not change how the position reporting works in the Search Console on mobile devices. By judging this similar change it is safe to say position reporting remains as if pages weren’t automatically loaded on search results on the desktop as well.