Google announced that the company is shutting down its Google Optimize and Optimize 360 services on September 30, 2023.

The company encouraged all users to download their historical data from within the Optimize user interface before that date.

Google will enable organizations to improve their user experiences and invest in A/B testing in Google Analytics 4.

Google is shutting down Google Optimize, formerly known as Google Website Optimizer, and Optimize 360 on September 30, 2023. Users will be able to continue their experiments and personalizations until that date and experiments and personalizations that are still active on that date will end. Google Optimize was launched 5 years ago, allowing organizations to test and improve user experiences.

Google Analytics 4

Organizations that are interested in investing in A/B testing will be able to do that in Google Analytics 4. Google stated that it will continue bringing solutions and integrations with Google Analytics 4 in the future. On the other hand, Optimize was lacking many of the features and services requested and needed by the customers for experimentation testing. Thus, Google decided to invest in other solutions that can be more beneficial for customers.

Google also urged all users to download their historical data from within the Optimize user interface before September 30, 2023. Also, users who are extending or renewing their Google Analytics 360 contracts in the first half of 2023 will be able to renew their Optimize 360 contracts with service dates ending on or before September 30, 2023. Those who have signed Google Analytics 4 contracts will not be able to sign Optimize 360 contracts, but will have access to Optimize via the integration in Google Analytics 4 until the September 30, 2023 sunset date. Google also said,

« Additionally, for anyone who has signed a Google Analytics 4 contract, but plans to continue to use Google Analytics 360 (Universal Analytics) as they transition over to Google Analytics 4, we will be providing access to Optimize 360 free of charge until the September 30, 2023 sunset date. You will need to keep your Optimize containers linked to GA360 properties to do so. »