As WordPress gains new releases, the Block Editor gains more and more focus. While Gutenberg, the Block Editor is tied with WordPress, it is being developed separately as a plugin. The developers of it have announced the release of the new version, Gutenberg 13.1, fixing some bugs in the 13.0 release and bringing some new features for its components.

More control over the borders

The most noticeable change in Gutenberg 13.1 is the new controls over the borders. The BorderControl and BoxBorderControl components, which were introduced in the 13.0 version, now have broader control options with the inclusion of the ability to define borders separately in the visual interface. In addition, the core Column block now supports borders as well.

Users can easily update their Gutenberg via the Update interface in the WordPress dashboard

The patch also removes the default size for the text for the Paragraph block inside the Media & Text block, which was set to Large before; the developers had to change it manually every time. In addition, several improvements have been made to the comment-related components, which we mentioned in our WordPress 6.0 Beta 3 coverage. Several bugs in the comment-related blocks are now fixed and the new version brings the Comments Query Loop block, which grants flexibility to the theme developers and users.

There are also some minimal changes such as renaming Block Settings to Settings in the settings panel and fixing other minor bugs. Users can update their Gutenberg instance via the Update interface in the WordPress dashboard. You can also follow the link below to install the latest version of Gutenberg:

Click here to install Gutenberg 13.1