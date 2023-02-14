The WordPress core team has announced the release of Gutenberg block editor version 15.1.

The new version comes with some serious improvements such as the capability to add custom CSS on a per-block basis.

Another noticeable improvement is the integration of the Openverse stock photo library in the Inserter.

Custom CSS for every block

One of the most important changes in Gutenberg 15.1 is the capability of adding custom CSS codes on a per-block basis. Users can now select the “Additional Block CSS” option which will open a textbox dialog, allowing developers to write different custom CSS for every block. While there are many options that Gutenberg blocks offer in terms of visual styling, this additional CSS capability will help developers further customize them.

On the other hand, Openverse is now integrated into the Inserter in the Editor. Openverse allows users/developers to find and use stock photos, directly from the Media tab. With this integration, it will be even easier to find and use those photos.

A new navigation menu

The browse mode’s sidebar has now a navigation menu, which will help developers navigate through the website easier. Global Styles now also supports shadow presets that will help with shadow consistency on the website.

The other notable highlights of this update include new menu options for copying and pasting between blocks, such as “Copy styles” and “Paste styles, and featured image placeholders to be sized while allowing some scaling options such as Cover, Contain, or Fill.

You can find the full change log in the official announcement of the WordPress team.