There have been reports about GitLab’s free features for individual users that the inactive projects will be deleted.

The community backlashed the news and urged GitLab for reconsideration; the backlash seems to be worked out.

GitLab announced their plan for unused projects and stated that they will move to object storage instead of deleting them.

An open-core company, GitLab has been discussing what to do with the inactive projects in its free tier. According to the rumors, the company has decided to delete those projects to reduce yearly hosting costs by up to $1 million.

GitLab will not delete the inactive projects

GitLab’s free tier for individual users provides 5 GB storage, 10 GB transfer per month, 400 CI/CD minutes per month, and 5 users per namespace. Recently, multiple news has been circulated about GitLab’s free tier, suggesting that the company is going to take down the projects that are not active within a year. The reason is that those projects take up unnecessary disk space. The company already advises its users to delete such projects by themself on their documents administration page. But removing those projects itself is another thing.

The news was not welcomed by the community and GitLab faced many criticisms over its intention of supporting open-source platforms. The community members claimed that so many projects would be affected negatively. Some even say that they got code from their studying times for a university project on GitLab and now it will disappear. The free users urged GitLab to reconsider its decision. An open-source advocate Geoff Huntley told The Register:

« Source code does not take up much disk space… For someone to delete all that code is the destruction of the community. They are going to destroy their brand and goodwill. »

Well, it seems that all this buzz may be for nothing as GitLab announced that they will not delete the projects but move to another object storage. The projects will be accessible but they may take longer to retrieve after a long time of inactivity.

We discussed internally what to do with inactive repositories.

We reached a decision to move unused repos to object storage.

Once implemented, they will still be accessible but take a bit longer to access after a long period of inactivity. — 🦊 GitLab (@gitlab) August 4, 2022