WordPress plugins are not always too easy to find since there are several similarly-named plugins as well. WordPress admins can only check the download numbers, ratings, and latest update dates of the plugins they look for at a glance; those are the only measures admins can easily see in the WordPress plugin interface. However, comparing plugins side-by-side with full details is not currently possible in the WordPress admin interface.

Side-by-side plugin comparison

rtCamp, a company that develops enterprise-grade web publishing and digital commerce solutions using WordPress, has announced the general availability of the WordPress Plugin Compare Project. This project delivers an online tool to easily compare multiple plugins’ availability, latest updates, authors, current versions, required WordPress versions, etc. You can see an example of a comparison for WebP image converting plugins below:

The plugin comparisons are reflected in the URL dynamically; users can easily copy the link of their comparison table to share with someone else. The receiving person will see the table in its current state, just with updated metrics. You can click the link below to see our example of WebP plugin comparison and its URL:

Click here to see WebP tools comparison on WP Plugin Compare

The developers of the WP Plugin Compare project, rtCamp, are aiming to improve the service with additional parameters, single plugin pages, plugin authors’ other plugins section, and a single page to see and filter all the plugins that exist in the project’s database. Currently, WP Plugin Compare has more than 55,000 plugins in its database.

Click here to use the WP Plugin Compare tool