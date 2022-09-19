A new report has found that JavaScript is no longer the world’s number one most popular programming language.

The programming language Python remained steady in popularity, according to the report, which puts the language in fourth place.

HashiCorp (HCL) has entered the top ten list and holds ninth place, leading for both HTML and Swift, one and two positions behind respectively.

CircleCI’s 2022 State of Software Delivery report disclosed that the open source programming language TypeScript now holds the number one spot, gaining Javascript’s long-reigned position. So far, JavaScript is the only language that has carried on with growing without becoming an “old language” in the developers’ world.

Developers’ behavior change

According to the report, the reason for the change in the developer’s choice is likely to be TypeScript’s developer-friendly features. From 2019-2021, the report shows that Phyton kept its popularity steady and remained in 4th place. Other top 10 languages include Java, GO, and PHP.

The report also shows the programming language PHP is also decreasing its popularity since 2019. And HCL HashiCorp configuration language has made its way into the top 10 languages, leaving HTML and Swift behind. HCL, HashiCorp Configuration Language, is a toolkit for creating structured configuration languages that are both human and machine-friendly, for use with command-line tools. The report noted;

« Few teams will look at the popularity of a new language and decide to rebuild their entire codebase, but it is always interesting to observe the trends. These trends highlight changes in the broader industry for development teams at the leading edge of application development. »

The report analysis of other areas of the programmer’s workflow unveiled four key benchmarks. These are;

Workflow Durations are between five to ten minutes on average

Recovery from any failed run is fixed or reverted in under an hour

Success Rates are above 90% for the default branch of their application

They deploy as often as their business requires and at least 1+ times per day