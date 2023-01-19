Automattic’s Jetpack features are being removed from the official WordPress mobile application, including Stats, Reader, and Notifications.

mobile application, including Stats, Reader, and Notifications. The company behind Jetpack has announced the revamp of the Jetpack mobile application which will allow users to continue to access the aforementioned features.

The renewed Jetpack application allows users easily migrate their app preferences, saved posts, and locally stored content from the official WordPress application.

Automattic, the company which delivers very successful WordPress plugins while also contributing to WordPress itself, currently owns WordPress.com, the managed WP hosting service. While this situation is confusing for many users, the official WordPress mobile application also requires the Jetpack plugin to be installed on WordPress for some of its features; the plugin is also owned by Automattic. This was a problem for a while and the WordPress team had announced some steppes to be taken in the last summer.

While WordPress itself is free and open-source, the inclusion of a feature set that requires another plugin that is developed by a commercial company, Automattic, in the official application was a bit weird. In the last summer’s announcement, WordPress stated that they will be removing the features that require Jetpack from the official WordPress mobile application. Now, as the end nears, Jetpack’s own mobile application is updated to provide an easy migration option for its users.

Currently, the original WordPress mobile app advertises users for switching to the Jetpack application, which now offers all of the features including the ones that will be removed from the WordPress application. The Jetpack mobile application was originally intended for paying users, offering a wider set of features.

The features that will be removed from the WordPress application include Stats, Reader, and Notifications. The WordPress users that utilize those features must migrate to the Jetpack application. Thankfully, the Jetpack application offers an easy way for this migration, which automatically carries locally stored content, saved posts, and app preferences to the new application.