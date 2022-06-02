Jetpack, one of the most popular multi-purpose WordPress plugins, is being separated into smaller pieces. According to the announcement on the Jetpack blog, the plugin will transform into a modular one; users will be able to choose what functionalities will be installed on their WordPress website and which will not.

Selectively installing the Jetpack modules

At the first phase of the transformation to a modular design, Jetpack will deliver six individual mini plugins: Backup, Protect, Boost, Social, Search, and CRM. The announcement also states that there will be additional plugins with more functionalities in the future. Being able to selectively install those plugins will minimize plugin overhead as well.

The original Jetpack plugin, on the other hand, will continue delivering its usual functionalities. However, as more plugins are published, the developers will begin extracting the features from the original Jetpack package. It seems like the original Jetpack plugin will be utilized as a management interface for the other, smaller Jetpack plugins in the future.