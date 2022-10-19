Jetpack announced a major change for the Jetpack Social plugin, limiting the free plan and adding a new paid plan to the service.

Free plan users of Jetpack Social will be limited to only 30 shares and re-shares per month with the change.

The newly announced paid plan costs $10 per month and offers 1,000 shares and re-shares for a website.

Jetpack is changing its Jetpack Social plugin plans and the change can affect users who are frequently sharing their posts on social media networks. Before the change, free users could share an unlimited number of posts automatically to their connected social media accounts. With the new monetization strategy of the plugin, free users are limited to 30 shares per month. Jetpack also introduced a paid plan.

30 shares per month

Jetpack Social’s new paid plan offers 1,000 shares and re-shares per month. The paid plan starts at $1 per month for the first month and $10 per month after the first month. Jetpack is also adding social media previews and re-sharing into the free plan.

If a post is shared to three different social media platforms, for example, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, the plugin counts it as three different shares. Thus, the free plan’s limit of 30 shares probably won’t be enough for many users, even for hobby bloggers. There are many other plugins that allow unlimited shares for more social networks, so probably many users will switch to other plugins. Jetpack said,

« Social media has changed a lot in the last ten years since Jetpack launched its social sharing tools. Remember 2012? Pinterest exploded onto the scene, MySpace relaunched, Facebook went public, and also bought a little photo-sharing network called Instagram. All the features you’re used to are still free, and we moved social previews and re-sharing out from the paid plans to the free plan. Be sure to give those a try. If you want to share your content more than 30 times per month, you’ll need to upgrade to the Social Basic plan. The first month is just $1, and will be $10 monthly after that. »