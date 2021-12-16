Content delivery services and AppOps at the edge provider, Limelight Networks introduced GraphQL functionality for its Layer0 by Limelight web application CDN. GraphQL enables microservices-based websites and allows developers to make their API layer much faster and easier to manage. The solution also supports hosting the GraphQL server in a serverless environment.

GraphQL parsing and support

Websites using traditional web CDNs experience poor performance because GraphQL queries cannot be parsed and cached by these CDNs. Layer0 adds GraphQL parsing and support for the POST method to EdgeJS, a JavaScript-based declarative language for edge logic. It allows developers to create powerful custom caching logic based on their GraphQL queries and HTTP headers.

Layer0 offers everything development teams need to implement a headless or Jamstack architecture including hosting, serverless, observability, RUM, and CI/CD integration. Development teams can also use Layer0 to cache their GraphQL APIs, run their GraphQL server in a serverless environment, or host their entire headless application. Ajay Kapur, Chief Technology Officer of Limelight said,

« We’re proud to leapfrog the industry by delivering native GraphQL support. Web builders ship up to twice as often because Layer0 makes edge compute and caching one small part of a more holistic ‘application centric’ workflow. Business teams love their Layer0-powered site because they load in literally the blink of an eye via predictive prefetching, the industry’s fastest edge compute, and suite of RUM and observability tools. »

