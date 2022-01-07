Microsoft Bing and Yandex search has together developed a new plugin called IndexNow. The new plugin aims to enable websites to reach multiple search engines at once by alerting all search engines that have adopted IndexNow when a SE bot crawls. IndexNow is open-source software, and it is now on the WordPress plugin directory. It delivers URLs from the installed websites to the search engines, and you don’t need to register or verify for it. You are mostly done once you have installed the plugin and registered to IndexNow API.

One API will rule them all if everyone adopts

Once a search engine bot arrives on a website, it alerts all others too that adopted IndexNow

Normally indexing on the search engines might take days or even weeks due to the delay of the search engine bots. With this solution, IndexNow provides a clear signal of the new URLs and the content’s URLs for immediate indexing. The faster indexing translates into a faster appearance on the search engines and faster change in the descriptions on the updated URLs.

Several websites and internet services were told to be adopting IndexNow in the announcement on the Bing blog post. eBay, LinkedIn, GitHub, Bizapedia, and more are already adopted the new solution. On the content management side WordPress, Wix, and Duda are on the list of « adopted or will adopt soon ». Cloudflare supports, and Akamai will support as content delivery networks. Botify, oncrawl, onely, and Yext are the SEO companies that plan to integrate IndexNow into their offering.

