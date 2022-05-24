Microsoft introduced Power Pages, a tool allowing users to create modern, secure, responsive business websites. It is the fifth product of the Power Platform family, but also a standalone product. It combines low-code capabilities and experiences enabling users to create and deliver business-centric, data-powered, modern, and secure websites.

Low-code

Power Pages is designed for low-code makers and professional developers with seamless integration with Visual Studio Code, GitHub, and Azure DevOps. These integration capabilities allow developers to implement advanced business requirements and allow users to automate their development workflow, and leverage continuous integration and continuous deployment practices.

Power Pages allows organizations to support enterprise-wide, professional solutions at scale, such as:

Community services: Reach and serve millions of citizens at scale, providing community services such as self-service permitting, licensing, incident and outage reporting, and applying for grants.

FAQ sites: Provide answers to common questions about products, services, special events, policies, and procedures.

Customer self-service: Provide all-day customer self-services, such as warranty registration, returns, support inquiries, appointments, and bookings.

Partner support: Streamline business processes with partners, such as supplier onboarding, sustainability tracking, inquiry management, and vendor support.