Microsoft announced that .NET 6 is now released with language improvements that focus on making the code simpler and better. .NET 6 is also the first release that can natively support Apple Silicon (Arm64) and improved for Windows Arm64. Along with .NET 6, Microsoft also announced the release of Visual Studio 2022 and PowerShell 7.2. .NET 6 can be downloaded from its official website for Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Supported for three years

.NET is a long-term support release that will be supported for three years on macOS Apple Silicon and Windows Arm64. With the collaboration between Red Hat and the .NET team, .NET 6 is supported on RHEL 8 and later for the AMD and Intel (x64_64), ARM (aarch64), and IBM Z and LinuxONE (s390x) architectures. Users who want to use .NET 6 will need to upgrade to Visual Studio 2022. .NET 6 is not supported with Visual Studio 2019, Visual Studio for Mac 8, or MSBuild 16.

.NET is:

Production stress-tested with Microsoft services, cloud apps run by other companies, and open-source projects.

Supported for three years as the latest long-term support (LTS) release.

Unified platform across browser, cloud, desktop, IoT, and mobile apps, all using the same .NET Libraries and the ability to share code easily.

Performance is greatly improved across the board and for file I/O in particular, which together result in decreased execution time, latency, and memory use.

C# 10 offers language improvements such as record structs, implicit using, and new lambda capabilities, while the compiler adds incremental source generators. F# 6 adds new features including Task-based async, pipeline debugging, and numerous performance improvements.

Visual Basic has improvements in the Visual Studio experience and for Windows Forms project open experience.

Hot Reload enables you to skip rebuilding and restarting your app to view a new change, while your app is running, supported in Visual Studio 2022 and from the .NET CLI, for C# and Visual Basic.

Cloud diagnostics have been improved with OpenTelemetry and Dotnet Monitor, which is now supported in production and available with Azure App Service.

JSON APIs are more capable and have higher performance with a source generator for the serializer.

Minimal APIs introduced in ASP.NET Core to simplify the getting started experience and improve the performance of HTTP services.

Blazor components can now be rendered from JavaScript and integrated with existing JavaScript-based apps.

WebAssembly AOT compilation for Blazor WebAssembly (Wasm) apps, as well as support for runtime relinking and native dependencies.

Single-page apps built with ASP.NET Core now use a more flexible pattern that can be used with Angular, React, and other popular frontend JavaScript frameworks.

HTTP/3 has been added so that ASP.NET Core, HttpClient, and gRPC can all interact with HTTP/3 clients and servers.

File IO now has support for symbolic links and has greatly improved performance with a re-written-from-scratch FileStream.

Security has been improved with support for OpenSSL 3, the ChaCha20Poly1305 encryption scheme, and runtime defense-in-depth mitigations, specifically W^X and CET.

Single-file apps (extraction-free) can be published for Linux, macOS, and Windows (previously only Linux).

IL trimming is now more capable and effective, with new warnings and analyzers to ensure correct final results.

Source generators and analyzers have been added that help you produce better, safer, and higher performance code.

Source build enables organizations like Red Hat to build .NET from source and offer their own builds to their users.

Unified platform

.NET 6’s underlying platform is designed to meet the need of all app types and allows users to easily re-use codes across all apps. .NET 6 offers a unified platform for browser, cloud, desktop, IoT, and mobile apps. .NET 6’s new improvement and capabilities allows user to run the code in the cloud or on a mobile device in the same way with same benefits.

Machine learning and WebAssembly are also introduced with the latest release. Machine learning allows users to create apps that are capable of looking for anomalies in streaming data. WebAssemble enables users to host .NET apps in a browser, similar to HTML and JavaScript, or mix them with HTML and JavaScript.

See more Development News