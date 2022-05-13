Microsoft announced the release of May 2022 update of CBL-Mariner 1.0 CBL-Mariner. The update came shortly after the release of CBL-Mariner 2.0. Microsoft CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 update can be downloaded from its GitHub page.

What’s new?

The latest release comes with a new udev rule for PHP Hyper-V devices. Some improvements in the latest release are:

shadow-utils: Add explicit run-time requirement on libpwquality

Add ptp_hyperv udev rule to systemd

Generate marketplace gen2 ARM image

Kernel: Remove harded coded config cert

Fix mariner.cfg symlink

Adding missing Obsoletes to systemd

selinux-policy: Additional policy fixes for enforcing core images

Upgraded ca-certificates to March 2022 (2022-04-01) release of Microsoft trusted root CAs

Upgrade kernel to 5.10.111.1

Upgrade vim to version 8.2.4774

Upgrade mysql version to v8.0.29

Upgrade rubygem-yajl-ruby to 1.4.2

Upgrade vsftpd to 3.0.5

Automatic update of the kubernetes dependency packages coredns and etcd.