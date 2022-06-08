MongoDB introduced a unified set of new capabilities in Atlas to be able to meet the needs of developers to build modern applications. MongoDB also unveiled its developer data platform vision with new capabilities at MongoDB’s annual conference, MongoDB World at the Javits Center in New York City. MongoDB aims to empower developers to innovate faster by addressing a wider set of use cases, servicing more of the data lifecycle, optimizing for modern architectures, and implementing the most sophisticated levels of data encryption, all within a single integrated developer data platform.

A wider spectrum of use cases

MongoDB is extending its approach of working with data beyond operational and transactional use cases to be able to serve search and analytics use cases within a unified platform. With new enhancements, teams will be able to accomplish more while providing a consistent developer experience and reducing the complexity of the data infrastructure required to support modern applications.

MongoDB announced a number of capabilities that make it easier for developers to leverage in-app analytics and power richer application experiences. Column Store Indexes , available later this year, will enable users to create and maintain a purpose-built index that dramatically speeds up many common analytical queries without requiring any changes to the document structure or having to move data to another system. Furthermore, analytics nodes can now be scaled separately, allowing teams to independently tune the performance of their operational and analytical queries without over or under-provisioning.

MongoDB time-series collections make it easier, faster, and lower cost to build applications that monitor physical systems, track assets, or deal with financial data. In the upcoming MongoDB 6.0 release, time-series collections will support secondary indexes on measurements, and feature read performance improvements and optimizations for sorting time-based data more quickly.

Atlas Search is the fastest and easiest way to build relevance-based search capabilities into applications. Now, with Search Facets, developers are able to rapidly build search experiences that allow end-users to seamlessly browse, narrow down or refine their results by different dimensions.

The company also introduced new products and capabilities enabling developers to better analyze, transform, and move their data in Atlas. It also allows them to reduce reliance on batch processes and ETL jobs that can create delays, limit productivity, and increase costs.

Atlas Data Lake will feature fully managed storage capabilities that provide the economics of cloud object storage while optimizing for high-performing analytical queries. Atlas Data Lake reformats, creates partition indexes, and partitions data as it is ingested from Atlas databases, creating a highly performant companion data lake.

Atlas’s Data Federation capabilities allow teams to create virtual databases so that they can work with data that resides in a range of different sources. Development teams can query, transform, or create views across one or more collections, MongoDB clusters, and storage buckets.

Atlas SQL Interface provides a great experience for data analysts, who work mainly in SQL tools, to interact with Atlas data in a read-only interface. This makes it easy to natively query and visualize Atlas data with SQL-based tools while preserving the flexibility of the document model. Additionally, you can query data across Atlas clusters and cloud object stores using SQL without the need for data manipulation, schema definition, or flattening of data.

In addition to supporting a wide range of workloads, organizations need to have the flexibility to deploy the right application architectures to serve their needs.

Atlas Serverless is now generally available and allows users to support a wide range of application requirements with little to no initial configuration and ongoing capacity management. Users benefit from the ability to scale to zero and deploy in all three major cloud providers, and tiered pricing automatically reduces the cost for large workloads without upfront commitments.

Vercel integration will allow teams using Vercel’s platform to develop, preview, and ship websites and applications to more easily get started with MongoDB Atlas as their backend database. Using Vercel’s Integrations Marketplace, developers can now deploy new web experiences on Atlas with zero configuration and instantly start building with documents that map directly to their code.

Cluster-to-Cluster Synchronization provides the continuous data synchronization of MongoDB clusters across environments whether in Atlas, in a private cloud , on-premises , or on the edge. Cluster-to-Cluster Synchronization allows users to easily migrate data to the cloud, create test environments, create dedicated analytics environments, and support data residency requirements.

Atlas Device Sync connects a fully managed backend database in Atlas to Realm, the popular mobile database on the edge and mobile devices. MongoDB’s new Flexible Sync option grants granular control over the data synced to user applications with intuitive language-native queries and hierarchical permissions.

The Data API is a secure API for accessing Atlas data over HTTPS without any operational overhead. This provides developers a way to easily extend Atlas data into other apps and services in the cloud or into their serverless architectures.

Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB said,

« Hundreds of millions of new applications will be developed over the coming years that deliver compelling customer experiences, enable new capabilities to transform businesses, and increase operational efficiency via more sophisticated automation, and these applications all require a highly scalable, cloud-native, globally distributed data platform. Our vision is to offer a developer data platform that provides a modern and elegant developer experience, enables broad support for a wide variety of use cases, and delivers the performance and scale needed to address the most demanding requirements. »