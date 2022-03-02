Mozilla unveiled the new design for the MDN. For the last 16 years, the platform gained huge popularity among developers. It now has 45,000 contributors and numerous developers and designers. It was initially designed as a wiki to the recent migration of a static site backed by GitHub. In 2021, Mozilla decided to modernize the platform’s design to provide an easier navigation experience for its 44,000 articles.

A new homepage

The platform’s homepage is redesigned to acknowledge and celebrate its community. The new design focuses on the core concepts of community and simplicity. Mozilla also improved search a central element on the page. The homepage will also show the recent contributions to the repo. A contributor spotlight is added to highlight MDN contributors. Some changes in the MDN content are:

More consistent colors and theming

Better signposting of major sections, such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Improved accessibility, such as increased contrast

Added dark mode toggle for easy switching between modes

MDN’s new logo is also introduced. Mozilla received over 10,000 votes in just three days before choosing the new logo. The Mozilla team introduced MDN Plus, a premium subscription service based on the feedback coming from web developers who are interested in customizing the MDN experience. More information about MDN Plus will be announced.