This year’s Open Source Automation Days (OSAD) event has taken place in Munich on October 4th and 5th.

The event was divided into two sections for differing topics: Strategy, for the management side, and Technology, for the technical side.

During the event, many speakers from respectable companies such as Google, Mercedes-Benz, and IBM Cloud made presentations about open-source automation.

The importance of the AUDITOR project

The event started with a welcome speech by Mark Hlawatschek, CEO of ATIX AG. After Hlawatschek, Ali Sunyaev, a Professor at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology came to the stage to make his keynote presentation with “A step toward digital sovereignty in the cloud: Developing the AUDITOR certification” title. He explained the importance of the AUDITOR research project, which is funded by the German government, for enabling EU-wide certification of cloud services based on GDPR. After the keynote, the parallel sessions started.

At the Technology track, Michale Freidrich, Senior Developer Evangelist of GitLab made his presentation about observing and managing Kubernetes in chaotic situations. Later in the same track, Michael Jaeger, Product Manager for Ecosystems at Canonical introduced the Juju framework for building software operators, which is a design pattern in which the processes for operating applications are implemented in dedicated software.

Location-independent vehicle development in the cloud

At the Strategy track, Patrick Banholzer, Architect and DevOps Engineer at Mercedes-Benz AG, and Stefan Bogner, Linux Consultant and Trainer at B1 Systems have made their co-presentation. In this presentation, they have talked about location-independent management of vehicle development in the cloud, explaining the requirements, challenges, and more. At the same time, Joao Correia, Technical Evangelist of TuxCare took the stage at the Technology track. He mentioned the problems in the current procedures while dealing with emerging threats, and proceeded with explaining the details of live patching.

JJ Ashgar, Developer Advocate at IBM Cloud has taken the Strategy stage to give his speech for migrating a monolith to cloud-native. He first introduced AsgharLabs, then proceeded with app containerization, economical differences between data centers and the cloud, and more. With Ashgar’s speech, the first day of the OSAD 2022 has ended.

Vulnerability hoarding issue

The second day has begun with the second speech of Joao Correia, Technical Evangelist at Tuxcare. In this presentation, Correia has mentioned the vulnerability hoarding issue in open source and possible measures for it in enterprise open source space. Later in the day, Henning von Kielpinski, Customer Onboarding Manager at Google Germany took the Strategy stage to talk about machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, and the differences between them. At the same time, on the Technology stage, Vincent Link, IT Solution Architect at Mercedes-Benz has explained how vehicle developers work on cloud-based solutions with the collected data by almost entirely relying on open-source tools.

The event went on with the presentation of Daniel Caballero Rodrigues, Principal Engineer at Fastly, talking about Fastly and its routing configuration automation that utilizes Pulumi for deployment and configuration. Then Marc Grimme, Engineering Manager at Google came into the Strategy stage to give some insights about best practices and learnings around build, test, and deployment automations.

Open Source Automation Days 2022 ended after Grimme’s speech.