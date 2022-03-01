Landing page solutions provider for WordPress, SeedProd announced the launch of a no-code visual website builder. The new solution allows users to design, build, and launch powerful WordPress websites without any coding knowledge. Its easy drag & drop builder allows SMBs, designers, and marketing teams to build websites quickly.

No-code drag&drop

SeedProd’s new solution combines no-code platform like Webflow and Squarespace with WordPress. The combination allows users to get better performance, better SEO results, and access to eCommerce features. SeedProd website builder for WordPress includes features to fit all skill levels and needs:

Drag & drop visual editor (no-code)

Fully responsive design with Mobile editing

150+ pre-made templates

100+ premade section templates and design blocks

Fine-tuned code for enterprise-grade performance

Dynamic content personalization

Full eCommerce support through WooCommerce

Access to 2 million stock photos

Built-in SEO Optimization with AIOSEO toolkit

Integration with 3000+ popular business apps to optimize your workflow

John Turner, President of SeedProd said,

« Our goal at SeedProd is to make building websites easier and faster for everyone. With SeedProd’s new no-code website builder, anyone can design and create their own custom WordPress themes without any coding knowledge. We believe this will be a game-changer for both small business owners and creators as well as freelancers & design agencies. »