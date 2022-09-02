Slack’s new feature will be enabling users to send workflows as links in channels and direct messages, in the coming months.

Slack also introduced conditional logic, which uses if-then statements to send users down different paths when necessary.

Library of Workflow Builder steps will be expanded, so users can automate more tasks without writing a line of code.

Slack introduced updates for Workflow Builder to make it easier to discover, share, and build workflows to help organizations to be more productive and efficient. According to the announcement, workflows will be more shareable and discoverable in the coming months. Users will be able to send workflows as links via direct messages and channels, instead of anchoring them to a channel.

Shareable links and automation

When a user copies and pastes a workflow link across Slack, it will expand with a preview, enabling other users to run the workflow easily. These links can be pinned to a channel’s bookmark bar or can be filed in saved items.

Early next year, Slack will release conditional logic in Workflow Builder. It uses if-then statements to send users down different paths based on their responses to the workflow. Instead of creating an additional workflow based on answers, branching will make it easier to track. Also next year, the library of Workflow Builder steps will be expanded, allowing users to automate more tasks without code.

Automatically create channels: Jump-start projects by creating a new channel, inviting key stakeholders, and pinning relevant documents

Integrate more of your favorite tools: Access an expanded library of Workflow Builder steps powered by your favorite apps

Alert users once they start a workflow: Send a temporary message to the person using the workflow, letting them know a request was received

Steve Wood, the senior vice president of Product, Platform at Slack said,

« This is part of our goal to make automation accessible for all users, period. These updates are happening at a critical time when businesses are watching their bottom line. When every minute counts, it’s important to bring the automation creation process closer to the people who are actually going to use it. That’s the measure of a successful digital HQ and where the magic happens. »