Microsoft announced the general availability of SQL 2022 with continued innovation across performance, security, and availability.

SQL 2022’s Azure integration includes managed disaster recovery to Azure SQL Managed Instance, along with near real-time analytics.

Via a simple connection to Azure Arc, users now have access to a new cloud-enabled billing model for SQL Server, providing cost efficiency to pay only for what you use.

Microsoft announced the general availability of SQL Server 2022, the latest milestone in the more than 30-year history of SQL Server. Microsoft referred to the latest release as the most Azure-enabled release of SQL Server yet. SQL Server 2022 is a core element of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, which is capable of integrating operational databases, analytics, and data governance, allowing users to adapt in real time, add layers of intelligence to their applications, unlock fast and predictive insights, and govern their data.

The most Azure-enabled SQL Server ever

SQL Server 2022 simplifies driving deeper insights, predictions, and governance from the data with connections to Azure, including Azure Synapse Link and Microsoft Purview. Azure integration includes managed disaster recovery (DR) to Azure SQL Managed Instance, along with near real-time analytics, which makes it possible for database administrators to manage their data estates with greater flexibility.

Azure-enabled features

Link feature for Azure SQL Managed Instance: SQL Server 2022 is fully integrated with the new link feature in Azure SQL Managed Instance, enabling users to benefit from a PaaS environment applied to disaster recovery to minimize the time spent on setup and management even compared to an IaaS environment. The feature uses a built-in Distributed Availability Group to replicate data to a previously deployed Azure SQL Managed Instance as a DR replica site.

Azure Synapse Link for SQL : Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022 provides automatic change feeds to capture the changes within SQL Server and feed them into Azure Synapse Analytics. Synapse Link provides near real-time analysis and hybrid transactional and analytical processing with minimal impact on operational systems. When the data comes to Synapse, users can combine it with various data sources regardless of their size, scale, or format, and run powerful analytics by using Azure Machine learning, Spark, or Power BI .

Microsoft Purview integration : Microsoft Purview is a unified data governance and management service. SQL Server is also integrated with Microsoft Purview for greater data discovery, allowing users to break down data silos. Through this integration you will be able to: Automatically scan your on-premises SQL Server for free to capture metadata. Classify your data using built-in and custom classifiers and Microsoft Information Protection sensitivity labels. Set up and control specific access rights to SQL Server.

Additional Azure-connected features: SQL Server 2022 has a number of additional Azure-enabled features. A simple connection to the Azure Arc agent, part of the default setup process for SQL Server 2022, enables additional capabilities, including: Single view of all SQL Servers deployed on-premises, in Azure and other clouds. Fully automated technical assessment for SQL Server at no additional cost, to help you optimize your database’s performance, scalability, security, business continuity, and more. Protect your on-premises data using Microsoft Defender for Cloud. Secure identities with Single Sign-On and Azure Active Directory . Pay-as-you-go billing .



Microsoft also announced a new billing model that provides flexibility to innovate quickly. With a simple connection to Azure Arc, a default part of the SQL Server 2022 setup process, users will have access to a new cloud-enabled billing model for SQL Server, providing cost efficiency to pay only for what you use. Pay by the hour for consumption spikes and ad hoc usage without the need for upfront investment.