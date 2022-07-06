Stack Overflow has published the survey results regarding the preferences, habits, and profiles of the developers.

The survey shows that JavaScript is at the top of the programming languages, while PostgreSQL almost shares the top with MySQL in most used databases.

The top-paying technologies section shows that the more common a language is used, less it is paid. Clojure is currently the most paid programming language.

Stack Overflow just shared the annual Developer Survey 2022 results. It provides a great opportunity to know what is the current, and future trends as well as the insights from the software developers. Stack Overflow stated that the developer survey was made with 73,268 software developers from 180 countries around the world.

Highlights of Developer Survey 2022

Most popular programming, scripting, and markup languages: The survey reveals that the most regularly used programming language is JavaScript, and it is its tenth year in a row to be on the top. HTML/CSS, SQL, Python, and TypeScript come right behind.

Most popular Databases: PostgreSQL takes the spot as the most used database by professional developers; MySQL comes after by a little margin. The SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server, and MongoDB are also the most preferred ones; all of them are close to 30%.

Most popular Cloud platforms: AWS keeps its spot not only as the most used cloud platform as well as the most loved. Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are following right behind AWS.

Top paying programming languages: Clojure is the highest-paid language to know according to survey results. It may be related to not being commonly used by programmers and apparently, only 1.66% of the participants use it. It is a dynamic and functional dialect of the Lisp programming language on the Java platform.

Most popular online course platforms to learn how to code: Udemy is heading for the most popular online course or certification program for learning how to code. Coursera, Codecademy, and Pluralsight following far behind Udemy.

Stack Overflow Annual Developer Survey has been made since 2011 every year. It surveys all aspects related to software developers such as the workplace, used programming languages, databases, learning methods, salaries based on the languages, and so on.