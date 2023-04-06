AI Buddy, along with many other AI-powered plugins being developed in the WordPress ecosystem, represents an important step towards the platform’s original vision to democratize publishing. It makes creating engaging and quality content accessible to all and not limited to businesses that can afford in-house or agency content development resources.

Like other plugins and themes of Stylemix’s portfolio, AI Buddy was designed to offer users the full power of Open AI’s technology via an intuitive, clean, and easy-to-use interface.

Offering content creators a complete AI toolset

AI Buddy features were developed to address everyday content development challenges:

A Playground to query AI for ideation, research, and planning

The Content Builder tool generates full posts and pages at a click of a button

Translations to one of 40+ languages

Scaling content creation using the Bulk Content Builder option

A fully customizable AI-powered Chat Bot is currently under development and coming soon.

Leveling the content creation playing field

Content marketing and SEO make or break many startups and smaller companies that often don’t have the resources to compete with larger players.

Igor Ligay, founder and CEO of Stylemix, explains that AI represents an important development for businesses:

« In many markets, content is the main Marketing currency, and for many smaller businesses, this is challenging – producing good quality content is expensive and time-consuming. SEO is even harder. This is particularly true for startups and SMEs in non-English speaking countries, which is most of the world. AI levels the playing field and competes on the merits of the products and services they offer rather than the size of their content marketing budget. »

With over 40% of websites running WordPress, AI will have a massive impact on content creation and marketing. The vision for AI Buddy is to make the process effortless for everyone, from the prompting of the AI engine to the final publication.

AI Buddy is available for free

AI Buddy, like WordPress, is released under the General Public License (GPL) and is free to download and use.

Click here to learn more about AI Buddy and how it works, and download it