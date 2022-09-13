Many giant technology companies have come together and formed PyTorch Foundation which aims to accelerate the progress in AI /ML.

/ML. The PyTorch Foundation changes the management of the project and it will be managed by the representatives of the tech giants.

PyTorch is an open-source machine learning framework that was originally created by Meta six years ago.

Tech giants have formed the PyTorch Foundation to accelerate progress in AI. PyTorch is an open-source machine learning library that is based on the Torch library. With this new foundation, the tech giants aim to achieve advancements in AI.

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and more

The PyTorch Foundation will diverse governing board that consists of representatives from AMD, AWS, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft Azure, and Nvidia. The foundation is expected to be expanded in the future as well and will support PyTorch through conferences, training courses, and some other initiatives.

The members of the PyTorch Foundation have all shared the news on their AI-related blog pages. Meta summarizes the project’s main mission as follows:

« The foundation’s mission is to drive adoption of AI tooling by fostering and sustaining an ecosystem of open source, vendor-neutral projects with PyTorch. It will democratize state-of-the-art tools, libraries, and other components to make these innovations accessible to everyone. »

The foundation will also focus on the business and PyTorch library and the ecosystem around it. But the management shift will not affect PyTorch’s code, core project, and technical management structure.

The PyTorch Foundation is placed under the Linux Foundation. PyTorch, which is currently used for computer vision, natural language processing, and some other ML-related applications was originally created by Meta six years ago.