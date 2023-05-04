This year marks the second 20i FOSS Awards, a celebration of the people behind Free Open Source Software (FOSS) and the vital role they play. From running entire business technology stacks to publishing personal blogs and everything in between, the economic value of open-source software is significant.

72% of developers use open-source software

The Linux Foundation estimates that the total value of all open-source software is $582 billion. Additionally, a survey by JetBrains found that 72% of developers use open-source software, with 60% saying they use it frequently, and Startup Genome found that 94% of startups use open-source software, with 60% saying they use it as a critical part of their business.

The 20i FOSS awards are open for everyone to vote and includes a mix of well-known software like WordPress and niche software like Joplin for people to discover. The 20i FOSS award categories cover best open source CMS, Knowledge & Documentation, CRM & Support, Project Management, Ecommerce, Community & Social, and Analytics.

Lloyd Cobb, managing director at 20i, commented,

« It’s great to be back for a second year, honouring the creators of FOSS, as well as recognizing the impact it has had on businesses and organizations around the world. Our aim for the awards is to celebrate the power of FOSS and the positive impact it has on our lives everyday. »

The awards are open for voting between 2nd May and 26th May, with the winners announced on 12th June. Visit the website to vote for your favorite open-source apps.