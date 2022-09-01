TIME announced the acquisition of Brandcast, a no-code platform for building and managing enterprise websites.

TIME also introduced TIME Sites, allowing partners to quickly and easily turn content into dynamic, customized microsites.

The acquisition of Brandcast is TIME’s first acquisition since Marc and Lynne Benioff became TIME’s owners in 2018.

The global media company TIME announced the acquisition of Brandcast, a platform enabling users to build no-code enterprise websites. With the acquisition, the company will allow its partners to turn their content into dynamic and customized microsites, which will become TIME Sites, easily and quickly. TIME Sites is the newest addition to TIME’s suite of products and platforms for storytelling.

Expanding storytelling platforms

TIME’s new solutions will provide new opportunities for Brandcast’s existing clients and TIME partners. The platform will also create enterprise solutions for TIME’s web3 division to support brands looking to enter the web3 space. It is the first acquisition of the company since Marc and Lynne Benioff became TIME’s owners in 2018. After becoming an independent company, it has become an expanded its product offerings.

TIME is prioritizing digital transformation, which has resulted in approximately 250,000 digital subscribers and a sustained period of record growth for TIME. The company has recorded 30% year-over-year revenue increases in 2021 and 2022, which is the highest in more than a decade.

Brandcast is a no-code digital platform for enterprise websites, which is funded by technology investors, including Marc Benioff, Shasta Ventures, TPG Growth, and Buchanan Investments. It aims to change the way brands create personalized digital experiences for every stage of the customer journey. Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME said,

« TIME is the world’s most trusted storyteller, and we are excited to work with Brandcast’s world-class team to deliver innovative digital experiences that tell our customers’ stories at quality, speed, and scale. »