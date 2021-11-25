A platform to develop, preview, and ship websites, Vercel announces $150 million in Series D Funding, increasing the company’s total value to $2.5 billion. The funding round of Vercel, the creator of Next.js, was led by GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital, GV, 8VC, Flex Capital, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures, and Tiger Global, with a new investor, SV Angel.

$2.5 billion valuation

With the latest funding round, Vercel raised $313 million in total. Series D Funding round came five months after the company’s $102 million Series C round. The company stated that the latest funding will be used to improve the Vercel team globally, focusing on research and development. Vercel also aims to accelerate adoption among large organizations.

Vercel’s platform focuses on allowing frontend developers to deploy any frontend apps with zero configuration to the Vercel global edge network and scale dynamically. The open-source React framework Vercel built together with Google and Facebook, Next.js has grown 300% since its Series A funding round in April 2020 and used in various use cases, such as eCommerce, travel, news, and marketing. Guillermo Rauch, Founder and CEO of Vercel said,

« The speed with which both the use of our platform and this market have expanded is simply astounding, and the strong support we have seen from our investors has been a major contributor to that growth. With the web increasingly becoming the go-to platform for major app development and deployment and Next.js at the core of that movement, Vercel’s relevance and criticality only continues to grow. We look forward to using these funds to put even stronger capabilities into the hands of developers, faster. By working closely together we can continue to create the next big things. »

