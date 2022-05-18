One of the rapidly rising 3D graphics APIs, Vulkan, has received a new update. Vulkan is currently being embraced by many game developers and 3D engine developers since it could deliver a huge performance boost over Microsoft’s DirectX 12 API in some cases. The developers have now pushed the 1.3.214 version just one week after the release of the 1.3.213 version.

Only one extension in the patch

Vulkan 1.3.214 is a rather small update that brings some bug fixes in addition to the AMD vendor extension. VK_AMD_shader_early_and_late_fragment_tests extension adds SPIR-V extension for allowing shaders to opt-in to allow early and late fragment tests. You can see the rest of the changes below:

Clarify protected queue creation language for slink:VkDeviceCreateInfo, slink:VkDeviceQueueCreateInfo, slink:VkDeviceQueueGlobalPriorityCreateInfoKHR, and slink:VkDeviceQueueInfo2

Add valid usage statements for usage and format features bits for resolve image commands

Add apiext:VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve dependency to apiext:VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering

Make some missing API dependencies explicit in XML Mark slink:VkSubresourceLayout2EXT as “returnedonly” in XML

Replace manual links in VK_KHR_ray_tracing_maintenance1 appendix

Add valid usage statement for pname:pipelinePropertiesIdentifier feature, and change a valid usage statement to refer to the pname:imageCompressionControlSwapchain feature rather than the related extension

Fix description of parameters defined by apiext:VK_EXT_depth_clip_control for slink:VkViewport

Add valid usage statements to slink:VkGraphicsPipelineCreateInfo banning graphics pipeline libraries having descriptors for other libraries

Add valid usage statements to slink:VkGraphicsPipelineCreateInfo and flink:vkCmdBindDescriptorSets allowing “NULL” set layouts with non-independent sets

Set “noautovalidity” attribute in XML for flink:vkGetPipelinePropertiesEXT::pname:pPipelineProperties

Update apiext:VK_NV_device_diagnostics_config to add a new config bit

Clarify unsupported conservative point/line rasterization in slink:VkPipelineRasterizationConservativeStateCreateInfoEXT and in valid usage statements for slink:VkGraphicsPipelineCreateInfo

Add missing “limittype” attributes to XML for slink:VkQueueFamilyProperties* and slink:VkFormatProperties* members

Improve XML “limittype” attribute of slink:VkPhysicalDeviceFragmentShadingRatePropertiesKHR::pname:maxFragmentShadingRateCoverageSamples for tool chain usage

Change description of link:VkPipelineLayoutCreateInfo::pname:flags now that there are flag bits reserved for the underlying type

Fix typos in slink:VkGraphicsPipelineCreateInfo valid usage statements

Move attribute settings used in commonvalidity includes inside valid usage blocks to generate correct validusage.json text

Last week’s update for Vulkan, 1.3.213 version, had brought 4 new extensions for AMD ray tracing support code in addition to error/bug fixes. You can also read the patch notes of last week’s update by following the link below:

