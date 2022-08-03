The performance team of WordPress has finally merged the long-awaited WebP by default feature for the upcoming WordPress 6.1 release.

WordPress 6.1 with WebP support is expected to be released this fall and will mainly focus on improvements to the Gutenberg editor.

The performance team of WordPress has decided to deliver WebP image support by default in the coming WordPress 6.1 release after having months of discussions, and suggestions as well as mixed responses from its community.

After a lot of discussions…

WordPress performance team had already introduced WebP in WordPress 5.8 allowing users to upload and use WebP images in their content with plugins. Beginning of this year, the WordPress Performance Team started discussing bringing WebP by default into WordPress Core. However, after a month of investigation, WordPress put it on hold due to WebP concerns received from its community. Last month, the performance team revised their plan of merging WebP into Core with the WordPress 6.1 release which is expected to be available in fall 2022.

Developers of WordPress have now merged WebP support for the upcoming WordPress 6.1 release. The new feature will add WebP duplicates of the original image only; the WebP versions will not be kept if they are not smaller than the original for sub-sizes. Any other custom image sizes must have opted in. This change support three new filters to allow full control of secondary mime image generation and output:

A new filter wp_image_sizes_with_additional_mime_type_support that filters the sizes that support secondary mime type output. Developers can use this to control the output of additional mime-type sub-sized images on a per-size basis.

A new filter wp_upload_image_mime_transforms filters the output mime types for a given input mime type. Developers can use this to control the generation of additional mime types for a given input mime type or even override the original mime type.

A new filter wp_content_image_mimes controls image mime type output selection and order for frontend content. Developers can use this to control the mime type output preference order for content images. Content images inserted from the media library will use the available image versions based on the order from this filter.

WebP is a modern image file format developed by Google that provides high-quality images taking less space than JPEG or PNG. It will be soon the default for new JPEG image uploads in WordPress 6.1 to create and use for website content. WordPress 6.1 is planned to be released sometime in Fall 2022. The Performance Team built a new blog where the web developers and contributors can follow updates on their current projects and proposals.