Wix, a global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, launched Wix Headless. The new offering is designed for developers to implement Wix’s powerful business solutions using composable application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDK) with any tech stack across different platforms and devices. Developers can use a variety of Wix Business Solutions that can all be accessed from the SDK and managed from within Wix’s comprehensive management platform. These APIs are in sync and can be used out of the box with Wix’s additional solutions, such as contacts and checkout.

Integration with leading web frameworks

Wix Headless opens the door for using Wix Business Solutions with leading web frameworks, including React, Vue, Svelte, Qwik, and more, enabling more partnerships with leading full-stack solutions. Netlify is the first platform to partner with Wix in offering a quick start integration with Wix’s Bookings, Events, eCommerce, CMS, and Pricing Plans APIs. Some of the capabilities of these APIs include booking services for classes, courses, appointments, and subscriptions, managing events to create RSVPs, guest lists, selling tickets, and operating eCommerce businesses.

Wix has worked to develop products that enable more capabilities within the Wix platform. These tools include Velo, which provides developers the ability to use custom code, Wix Blocks, which enables the creation of highly customizable and reusable applications and widgets; and the recent beta launch of Codux, enabling designers to work directly on React code. Introducing Wix Headless marks the first time the company is opening the backend to work outside the Wix platform, creating an even more robust portfolio of developer-centric solutions that enable easier scalability, more customization, and ultimately enable faster delivery of projects.

Benefits of using Wix Headless

Create custom solutions: Using APIs to access and manage business data in Wix’s platform, developers can create custom solutions that integrate seamlessly with Wix Business Solutions, even if their delivery layer, site, or app, is not on Wix.

Multiple lines of business from one dashboard: Utilize Wix Business Solution APIs that are all integrated with Payments by Wix and can all be managed within the Wix dashboard.

Power multiple front-ends: Maximize the ways customers can interact with a business by connecting multiple clients to a single Wix backend. For example, multiple websites, a mobile app, and a smartwatch app can all offer services on behalf of the same Wix backend business.

Connect additional sites or apps to existing projects on Wix: Developers with an operational Wix site can take advantage of the headless functionality without starting from scratch by keeping their existing Wix site and adding new sites or apps that access and service the same business.

Take advantage of a global payments infrastructure: Streamline payments with Payments by Wix to accept payments worldwide. Through Wix’s providers’ platform, developers can connect to payment providers located in South America, North America, Europe, and more, without integrating multiple payment gateways.

Shahar Talmi, GM developer platform at Wix, said,

« Wix Headless enables developers to use Wix in ways that weren’t previously possible, from scaling their online presence to managing multiple complex projects in one place. We’re constantly advancing our business solutions on Wix, and by providing developers access to these APIs, with the ability to incorporate them into projects built on other platforms, we’re accelerating the endless possibilities presented in the web development industry. »